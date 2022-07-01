ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

AEY stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $2.82.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 6.20%.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

