Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $110.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as low as $77.11 and last traded at $77.18, with a volume of 447460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.78.

AMD has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

