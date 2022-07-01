Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target Raised to C$14.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.75 to C$14.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.19.

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 90.22% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter.

Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

