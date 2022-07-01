Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.48

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.48 and traded as high as C$8.56. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$8.00, with a volume of 1,296,649 shares changing hands.

AAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$106.12 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.4800001 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.32, for a total value of C$233,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,067 shares in the company, valued at C$6,777,282.33. Also, Director Andy Mah sold 114,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.96, for a total transaction of C$1,135,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,599,802.64. Insiders have sold 189,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,475 in the last three months.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

