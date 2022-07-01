Advisor Resource Council Cuts Stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $53.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

