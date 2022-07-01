AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires New Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $23.10 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.85.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.