AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 1,052 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 7,013.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Upstart were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upstart by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after acquiring an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,238,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,376,000 after buying an additional 315,537 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 7,328.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,891,000 after buying an additional 119,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,173,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.75, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,007.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,845,894. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.30.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

