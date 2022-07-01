Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 250 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 17,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 42,605.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 547,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,710,000 after buying an additional 546,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.2% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

PepsiCo stock opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.31 and a 200-day moving average of $167.92. The firm has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

