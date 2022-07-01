AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 123,048 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 3,077.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,048 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,890,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,560,000 after purchasing an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,550,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.54.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.