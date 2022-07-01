AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 27,675 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,675 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.34. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

