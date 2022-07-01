AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,070 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 818.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 9,092 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Cigna by 16.6% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cigna by 15.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total transaction of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,861,922.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 5,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $263.52 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $83.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cigna from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.12.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.