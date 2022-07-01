AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 61,861 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,861 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.61% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 187,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA UCON opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day moving average is $25.54. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $26.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.