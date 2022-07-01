Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.78.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.75. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $17.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

