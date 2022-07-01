AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.29.

AVAV opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,739.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.51. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $132.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 31,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,136,000 after buying an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

