AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $81.71, but opened at $72.20. AeroVironment shares last traded at $72.52, with a volume of 6,183 shares traded.

The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $363,412,000 after purchasing an additional 192,305 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,003,000 after purchasing an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $129,142,000 after purchasing an additional 184,557 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,002,000 after purchasing an additional 184,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 24.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,136,000 after purchasing an additional 266,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,739.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AeroVironment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

