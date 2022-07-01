AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $81.71, but opened at $72.20. AeroVironment shares last traded at $72.52, with a volume of 6,183 shares traded.
The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.29.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,739.09 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
AeroVironment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVAV)
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.
