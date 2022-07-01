Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Trading 51.1% Higher

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 51.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.36. 230,478 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 395% from the average session volume of 46,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Aeterna Zentaris alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.56 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.