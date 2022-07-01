Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $116.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.57.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

