Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Down 58.3% in June

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 31st total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAGFF opened at $0.16 on Friday. Aftermath Silver has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.26.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. It holds interest in the Cachinal De La Sierra silver-gold project and Challacollo silver-gold project located in Chile; and Berenguela silver-copper project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

