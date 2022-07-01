ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) versus Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Head to Head Contrast

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ageas SA/NV $16.30 billion 0.51 $999.72 million $5.07 8.68 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $1.65 billion 5.14 $405.50 million $2.08 19.82

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica. ageas SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ageas SA/NV and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ageas SA/NV 6.45% 5.70% 0.71% Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ageas SA/NV and Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ageas SA/NV 1 3 4 0 2.38 Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 1 3 0 0 1.75

ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus target price of $49.93, indicating a potential upside of 13.44%. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.72%. Given ageas SA/NV’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ageas SA/NV is more favorable than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica.

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat. It also provides products for rare diseases; and pharmaceutical chemicals, such as chemical syntheses, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and intermediates. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.à R.L.

