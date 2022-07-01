AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,612 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in AGNC Investment by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 35,439 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in AGNC Investment by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 125,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average of $13.14. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $17.11.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 18.40% and a negative net margin of 72.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

