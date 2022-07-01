Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the May 31st total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 189,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Agra Ventures stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.25. Agra Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Agra Ventures Company Profile

Agra Ventures Ltd. operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It manufactures and distributes premium personal care, cosmetics, and cannabinoid-infused product lines; hand-made skin care lines; CBD-infused topical creams; therapeutic relief balms; sport pain CBD tinctures; CBD-infused soaks; CBD-infused roll-ons and healing sticks; THC flowers; balanced THC and CBD flowers; and cannabinoid-infused carbonated beverages.

