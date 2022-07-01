Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.04.

NYSE ADC opened at $72.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.65% and a return on equity of 3.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.87%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Agree Realty by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Agree Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

