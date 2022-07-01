AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
AGFS stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $2.44.
AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.
AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.
