AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGFS stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.90. AgroFresh Solutions has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $2.44.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of AgroFresh Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $54,164.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,750,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 52.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 67,354 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 30.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

