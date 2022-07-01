Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Price Target Lowered to $1.00 at HC Wainwright

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair downgraded Aileron Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALRN stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.50.

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26,745 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.