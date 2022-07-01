Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ACDVF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Air Canada stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.07. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.74). Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 828.99% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

