Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Scotiabank

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Canada from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$28.53.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$16.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.03. Air Canada has a 52-week low of C$15.58 and a 52-week high of C$27.41.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.63) by C($0.88). The firm had revenue of C$2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$58,444.20. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$363,973.72.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

