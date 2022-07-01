Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Short Interest Update

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of AIRYY stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. Air China has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $17.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 21.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Air China will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Air China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.