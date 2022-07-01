Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:AIRI opened at $0.70 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Air Industries Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.