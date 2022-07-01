Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.13.

Airbnb stock opened at $89.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.06 and its 200 day moving average is $147.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.79 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,573.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,669.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,436 shares of company stock worth $89,765,452 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

