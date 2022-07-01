Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 78.4% from the May 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIPUY opened at $20.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.35. Airports of Thailand Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

