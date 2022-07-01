Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.25.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Akari Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
