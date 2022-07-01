Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of AKTX stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.25.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 667,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

