Akzo Nobel Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Akzo Nobel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AKZOY. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Akzo Nobel from €112.00 ($119.15) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Akzo Nobel from €97.00 ($103.19) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Akzo Nobel from €105.00 ($111.70) to €88.00 ($93.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Akzo Nobel from €113.00 ($120.21) to €114.00 ($121.28) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

AKZOY stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Akzo Nobel has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.98. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 7.81%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.4748 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 54.66%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

