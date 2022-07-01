Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target Cut to SEK 270 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from SEK 278 to SEK 270 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALFVY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 360 to SEK 331 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from SEK 382 to SEK 350 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $336.00.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.50.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.5024 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.