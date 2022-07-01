Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANCTF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating for the company.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day moving average of $42.01. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0854 per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.