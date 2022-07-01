Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target Lowered to C$58.00 at CIBC

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ATD has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$63.00.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$50.21 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$45.23 and a 12-month high of C$59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$51.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.82%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.