Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.17. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

