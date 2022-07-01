Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.82

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$32.82 and last traded at C$33.02, with a volume of 49429 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$33.46.
A number of analysts recently commented on AP.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$53.00 price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.65.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$37.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.28.
About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN)
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
