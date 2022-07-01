Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AOSL. StockNews.com lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.46. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 60.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,967.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 12,500 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,973 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $720,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 60.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

