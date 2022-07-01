Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.
About Alpha Services and (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Services and (ALBKF)
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- Why I’m Buying Pfizer And You Should Too
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
- Now Is The Time To Buy SGH
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.