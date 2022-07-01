Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the May 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Shares of Alpha Services and stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

