Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Boosted by Cumberland Advisors Inc.

Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,946,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 551,653 shares of company stock worth $25,497,486. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,187.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,274.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,576.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

