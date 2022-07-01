Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Cut to $3,200.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,277.59.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,179.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,266.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2,570.44. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,377 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,644 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 699,790.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,680,864,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,214,138,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.