Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Buys $245,584.50 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $245,584.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,907,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,121,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 6,774 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $64,353.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,944 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $120,384.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 35,841 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,966 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $153,471.93.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $8.97 on Friday. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $291.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 566,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

ALTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

