Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $53.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.95. The firm has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.