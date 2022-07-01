Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alvotech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

ALVO stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. Alvotech has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $14.04.

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

