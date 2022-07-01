Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $55.61 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.
Amadeus IT Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amadeus IT Group (AMADY)
- Insiders are Loading Up on These 3 Pullbacks
- Guidewire Software Stock is Set to Rebound
- Acuity Brands, Inc Illuminates An Attractive Opportunity
- The Value Of High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Deepens
- Paychex Continues To Provide Steady And Predictable Results
Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.