Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 57.3% from the May 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $55.61 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

