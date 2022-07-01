Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Mattern Wealth Management LLC

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $6,229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $209.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $106.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

