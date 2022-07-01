Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tigress Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $232.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 118.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.81. Amazon.com has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

