Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 2.4% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.99 and last traded at $110.00. 1,038,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 83,372,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.40.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.81.
In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $390,933,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.6% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 171,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $560,610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,896.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
