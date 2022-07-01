Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 2.4% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.99 and last traded at $110.00. 1,038,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 83,372,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.81.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 119,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $390,933,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.6% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 171,969 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $560,610,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $52,936,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,442,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,896.2% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.