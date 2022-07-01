Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s previous close.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.87.

AMBA stock opened at $65.46 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $64.69 and a one year high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average of $113.19.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $90.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

