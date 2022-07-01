Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Amcor by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

